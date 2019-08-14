Bluegrass

The Freightliners will perform Aug. 24 at the Heartland Bluegrass Association's “Bluegrass Bash.”

By ROBERT BARRETT

James Rogers & Blue Cypress, The Freightliners, and the Heartland Jam Band will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 24, at the next Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash.

The Bluegrass music concert is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, a superior rated RV camping facility located 7 miles north of Arcadia, FL on U.S. Hwy 17.

Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year.

The weekend also offers camping and plenty of Bluegrass jamming on Friday and Saturday. A beginner’s bluegrass jam and instrument workshops are featured on Saturday morning. Campsites with electric and water hookups are available for $25 a night.

The location of Craig’s RV Resort is 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266.

Directions: From State Road 70 in Arcadia, take US 17 North 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Ave. Turn right immediately into entrance to Craig’s RV Resort.

For more information, call 941-467-2051, Email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.

