“Born Yesterday,” by Garson Kanin, was created in 1946, and in 1950, the year of Venice Theatre’s birth, it became a hit film.
It made Judy Holliday a star for her portrayal of Billie Dawn, the poorly educated girlfriend of Harry Brock, a ruthless junk dealer who has come to Washington, D.C., to make even more money, with the help of a crooked lawyer and a senator who is not opposed to taking some cash under the table for his help in the nefarious dealings.
At Venice Theatre, Neil Kassanofsky plays the role of Brock with Heather Forte as Billie Dawn, his longtime girlfriend who seems to have suffered abuse and put-downs from him for some 10 years.
While such things still go on today in politics as well as in relationships, the $245-per-night price of a two-story suite in a fashionable D.C. hotel is proof of the play’s age. These days that would barely pay for a room at one of Disney’s All-Star resorts during the winter season, while a lavish suite at the Willard in Washington would go for many thousands of dollars per night.
Fortunately, while Billie is uneducated, she is not stupid. When she receives some enlightenment from newsman Paul Verrall (Shawn Genther), there are some relationship changes.
Once again, Tim Wisgerhof has outdone himself with a stunning set that might well have been found in a smart postwar hotel in the nation’s capital.
Jimmie Choate portrays Ed Devery; with Gene Callan as Sen. Norval Hedges and Lynda St. James as Mrs. Hedges; Dennis Berkery as Brock’s brother Eddie; Luke Manual McFatrich as the hotel’s assistant manager; and Kathi Faulkner as the suite’s maid.
“Born Yesterday” showtimes are evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Performances continue through Oct. 6 on Venice Theatre’s main stage. For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
