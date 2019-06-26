BPWEV Scholarship Committee

COURTESY PHOTO

BPWEV Scholarship Committee member Esther Bird, left; scholarship recipients Allison Hinshaw, Christine Pomerleau, Oksana Zimin, and Stacey Chaisson; Scholarship Committee members, Katie Malloy, Natalie Bloom, Carol Kouba, and Karin Drury at the recent meeting of Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.

 COURTESY PHOTO

By KARIN DRURY

Guest Writer

Four lucky ladies were awarded the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) Christine Davis Memorial Adult Learner Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. They are: Allison Hinshaw, Christine Pomerleau, Oksana Zimin, and Stacey Chaisson.

Two are attending State College of Florida, two Florida International University. Their field of study varies from nursing, to early childhood education, to school administration. Recipients have to either reside in Sarasota or Charlotte county.

The BPWEV members worked hard raising the money for these scholarships through several fundraisers, the annual Wine Tasting/Auction, and a Hats Off to Women Workshop – all are the most popular fundraisers.

BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of each month at Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice. The public is invited to all meetings.

The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”

For more information, visit: bpwev.org.

