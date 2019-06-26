By KARIN DRURY
Guest Writer
Four lucky ladies were awarded the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) Christine Davis Memorial Adult Learner Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. They are: Allison Hinshaw, Christine Pomerleau, Oksana Zimin, and Stacey Chaisson.
Two are attending State College of Florida, two Florida International University. Their field of study varies from nursing, to early childhood education, to school administration. Recipients have to either reside in Sarasota or Charlotte county.
The BPWEV members worked hard raising the money for these scholarships through several fundraisers, the annual Wine Tasting/Auction, and a Hats Off to Women Workshop – all are the most popular fundraisers.
BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of each month at Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice. The public is invited to all meetings.
The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
For more information, visit: bpwev.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.