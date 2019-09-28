BPWEV holds installation of officers

The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) installed new Board Members at the Sept. 17 meeting. Irene Slattery and Carol Kouba performed the installation ceremony. Pictured are: BPWEV member Irene Slattery, left; Syd Gibson, BPWEV president; Joyce McCaffrey, 1st vice president; Debbie Straw, 2nd vice president; Cynthia Fredricks, recording secretary; Heather LaBeau, treasurer (not pictured, Tonya Cher stands in for her); and member Carol Kouba. For more information about BPWEV, contact Joyce McCaffrey at 941-244-9054 or visit bpwev.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.