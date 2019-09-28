BPWEV holds installation of officers

The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) installed new Board Members at the Sept. 17 meeting. Irene Slattery and Carol Kouba performed the installation ceremony. Pictured are: BPWEV member Irene Slattery, left; Syd Gibson, BPWEV president; Joyce McCaffrey, 1st vice president; Debbie Straw, 2nd vice president; Cynthia Fredricks, recording secretary; Heather LaBeau, treasurer (not pictured, Tonya Cher stands in for her); and member Carol Kouba. For more information about BPWEV, contact Joyce McCaffrey at 941-244-9054 or visit bpwev.org.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KARIN DRURY
