From FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is celebrating National Breastfeeding Month this August.
The department works to promote breastfeeding as a vital health activity and encourages breastfeeding-friendly hospitals, child care facilities, work places and communities.
How to feed a new baby is one of the first important decisions a family has to make, and most women who choose to breastfeed have a specific goal in mind.
To reach the goal of exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months mothers need supportive work policies, infant and child-care at or near the workplace and private facilities for expressing and storing breastmilk.
It takes time and practice to learn how to breastfeed, both for mother and baby, and to establish a good milk supply.
Healthiest Weight Florida, within the Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention, in partnership with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Healthy Start and the Florida Child Care Food Program, has a variety of tools available for mothers and families, as well as employers, childcare facilities, and hospitals and health care professionals. Visit HealthiestWeightFlorida.com.
Baby Steps to Baby Friendly
As part of the department’s Healthiest Weight Florida initiative, the Baby Steps to Baby Friendly project focuses on increasing breastfeeding initiation and duration among Florida women.
Baby Steps to Baby Friendly supports hospitals wishing to improve and enhance maternity care practices related to breastfeeding, including achieving the 10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, developed by the World Health Organization.
The department is currently partnered with 57 hospitals across the state, and 13 hospitals have already earned their Baby Friendly designation, with more expected this year. To learn more about Baby Steps to Baby Friendly, visit HealthiestWeightFlorida.com/activities/baby-steps.html.
Local WIC agencies offer resources and staff to help breastfeeding mothers. WIC agencies may have international board-certified lactation consultants who have a high level of specialized knowledge in breastfeeding to assist clients.
WIC agencies also have breastfeeding peer counseling programs. The trained peer counselors are chosen from the same socio/economic/ethnic groups as WIC clients and have successfully breastfed their own babies.
Breastfeeding peer counselors provide mother-to-mother basic breastfeeding education and support to pregnant and breastfeeding moms.
For more information about the Florida WIC program call 800-342-3556 or visit: FloridaWIC.org.
To learn more about National Breastfeeding Month and the benefits of breastfeeding, visit USBreastfeeding.org or FlBreastfeeding.org.
