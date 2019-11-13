“Bright Star,” by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, directed by Kate Alexander, touches every human emotion and then some.
Newly opened in Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre, “Bright Star” shows post World War II America in what basically was a kinder, gentler time, yet with a dark subtext.
It begins as the love story of Alice Murphy (Meredith Jones) and Jimmy Ray Dobbs (Blake Price) and their son, Billy Cane (Max Meyers). Prepare to like some of the characters and be appalled at the actions of some of the others. This is a good story, presented by an excellent troupe.
There is a lot of love but also a lot of something else not so wonderful because of the fathers. Enhancing the whole story as it unfolds is incredible music.
Virtually every actor in this show also plays some sort of instrument to provide down-home fiddlin’. The entire package is further enhanced by scenic designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, with lighting by Nick Jones.
That it is set in the south just makes it all the homier for the most part, punctuated by something else.
Alexander’s direction is always spot on and she assembled a cast that can deliver all she asks and more. When the show ended Friday night, many of the actors returned to the stage with their fiddles and such after the curtain calls.
Several actors, including Jones, have been at FST in the past.
The show opened Nov. 6 but the run quite likely will be extended. Best to get your tickets as soon as possible, and for the best value buy the four-show package with prices beginning at $69. It is one of the best ticket bargains in the area.
You can arrive earlier to enjoy dinner in the Green Room before the show. That menu, like FST, keeps expanding and improving.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
