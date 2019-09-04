By AUDREY BLACKWELL
Our Town Assistant Editor
Natalie Krstec, 51, is excited to be helping women in transition navigate the path to self-sufficiency through the Women’s Resource Center-Venice.
She began her role as Venice site manager April 1. While new to the position, she’s an old hand at being involved with the programs the organization offers. She volunteered for the organization for over a year and fell in love with all that it stands for. When offered the permanent position, she gladly accepted.
Like so many mothers who have spent most of their waking hours in the pursuit of child-rearing, Krstec began experiencing the empty nest syndrome when her youngest child, Maddison, headed to college (Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton on a soccer scholarship). Krstec was looking for another way to give back to others, women in particular, and thought she could fulfill that desire by empowering women and helping them to find success in their life journey.
Voilà, the North Port woman landed on the doorstep of the Venice Women’s Resource Center and found her niche. She was mentored by then site manager, the late kind-hearted and knowledgeable Linda Mickelberg.
Krstec’s husband, Emanuel, along with sons Dustin, 31, and Adam, 24, both of whom live out of state with their wives and families, as well as Maddison, 20, were all on board with her chosen vocation.
That settled, Krstec is thrilled to welcome women in transition find the help they need – from learning new job skills and furthering their education, to improving their finances and money management capabilities, to undergoing mental health counseling and esteem building, and, ultimately, to becoming independent, self-sufficient members of society.
“The Women’s Resource Center has provided me a position of opportunity to make a difference and be part of creating a lasting impact,” Krstec said.
Krstec’s career path has her meeting with a wide variety of women (and men) in the Venice, Nokomis, Englewood and North Port area to help them discover their new normal. Some come in following a divorce, loss of a spouse, or as a new resident having moved from another town. Others are displaced workers who need to find a new job or a new way of relating in a current job. Some may need legal advice in one of various areas, such as housing or family law.
All require consultation with either a professional mental health counselor or attorney, or a trained resource mentor.
WRC helps in all these areas, either at no charge or on a sliding fee scale, and if there is no volunteer on board, center staff members are poised to make referrals to area professionals and organizations that can help.
The Venice WRC is part of a network of three centers that focus on helping women in transition. The other two centers are in Sarasota and Bradenton. WRC offers programs designed to engage, educate, enrich and empower those who are at a turning point in their life and unsure or unable to determine a direction. As trained listeners, the staff members connect clients with a program or service at the center or refers them to a nonprofit community partner.
Programs offered follow the initial inquiry made by phone, online or drop-in by women who need help dealing with a personal issue.
Low-cost mental health counseling is offered by two professionals: Dr. Gerald “Jerry” Fennell, a practicing psychology doctor, and Evy Wolfgram, a certified mental health counselor. Fennell offers his mental health services one full day a week and is usually booked a month in advance.
“Dr. Fennell is wonderful and is loved by his clients,” Krstec said. “Evy Wolfgram is highly valued as she fills some of the gap, but we need more counselors to see more people.”
Statistics show an uptick of mental health inquiries of 61 percent over last year — there have been 77 requests so far this year compared to 47 total mental health visits in 2018.
Overall, the number of people who have walked through the doors of the Women’s Resource Center in all three locations in the past year totals 631, and 257 of those individuals were in Venice.
“We’ve had 104 a month call or walk-in so far in 2019, and that is up from 90 a month in 2018 connecting in the Venice office,” Kristec said.
Other programs include
• “You Are Worthy,” which is being shared with Family Promise. It is being held at Family Promise in the summer and fall and at WRC-Venice in the winter and spring. The program helps women build self-confidence, self-esteem, assertiveness, and negotiation skills.
• Employment counseling: Deborah Kostroun is in Venice every Tuesday and helps with resume creation and revamping and does counseling. She meets people where they are to give each one a personal prescription, whether they want a career or just a job. Some need a quick fix; others take longer, and that is OK. “Sometimes things get pretty emotional here as clients go through the process,” said WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown, who is with the Sarasota WRC. “There is often a lot of tears, but we have a lot of tissues.”
• Career Closet: When a woman finds new employment and needs clothes to wear to work, she is welcome to choose free clothes, shoes and accessories from those donated to the WRC. If there is a need for child care, WRC can make a connection to the Early Learning Coalition.
• Support group: Weekly support groups focus on such topics as healthy relationships and self-esteem. Resource references are available for a Latinas’ support group.
• Wellness activities: Enrichment programs such as meditation, yoga and book club are some of the activities that are offered either on-site or through resource referral to over 150 community partners.
• Lunch Bunch: Women clients meet at WRC-Venice the second Monday of the month at 11:30 a.m. The ladies pick out what restaurant they want to go to the next month, meet at the Venice office and then go. They pick a topic to focus on as a theme for their luncheon, such as “How to network with others when you’re new in town.”
How to help
The Women’s Resource Center is a private, nonprofit organization and does not receive any state or federal funding. It is totally supported by the community, through private donations and special events.
According to Brown, 76 percent of its funding comes from individuals and local businesses; 14 percent is from its Unique Boutique, located at 417 12 St. W, Downtown Bradenton.
The greatest needs to help women (and men) through WRC are: clothing donations for the Career Closet and Unique Boutique, financial support, and volunteers to help provide services.
Women’s Resource Center-Venice is located at 530 U.S. Hwy. 41 Bypass, Suite A (BrickYard plaza). It is open Monday — Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and closed Friday.
Upcoming
The annual “Fall Legacy Celebration” will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The invitation-only event will be to honor WRC sponsors and supporters and to present WRC programs. CEO Ashley Brown will announce that the South County Wonder Women will be celebrated at the WRC’s Spring Legacy Luncheon (Sarasota).
To connect for services, attend an event, or to volunteer, call 941-485-9724. For more details, visit mywrc.org.
Email: ablackwell@venicegondolier.com
