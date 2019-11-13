The holidays come to life at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town, including new holiday shows and merry memorable moments with fan-favorite characters each day Nov. 16 through Jan. 6.
Proud to be nationally recognized as a USA Today 10 Best Theme Park Holiday Event, Christmas Town offers new experiences along with Tampa Bay traditions.
The event has placed in the top 10 of holiday theme park offerings in 2017 and 2018 and has been nominated again for the 2019 list. Fans of Christmas Town can vote daily for the event now through Monday, Dec. 2 and enjoy the following experiences and more starting Nov. 16.
Entertainment
Spirited shows and dazzling lights cover the park in holiday cheer all-season long, including an all-new show opening at Dragon Fire Grill.
New: The Most Wonderful Time, a classy Christmas soirée complete with jazzy piano solos, a live band and heart-melting vocal performances.
Updated: The Holiday Sing-Along Train. This season, the park’s classic steam engine has a merry makeover, including more lights than ever. Join your Christmas conductor for a live sing-along and raise your voice to spread cheer throughout the park.
Christmas on Ice: A frosty fan favorite and the longest-running holiday show at Busch Gardens.
Elmo’s Christmas Wish: A song-filled spectacle featuring classic holiday tunes with a special Sesame Street twist.
Christmas From the Heart: A gospel-inspired celebration with a high-spirited finale.
Three Kings Journey: A musical tale of the famed trail to Bethlehem.
Carol of the Bells: Thousands of dancing Christmas lights blanket the Serengeti Overlook Restaurant and an iconic multi-story Christmas tree for a perfectly choreographed performance of “Carol of the Bells.”
New heights
This Christmas season park guests can take on Florida’s best thrill rides as they coast over millions of twinkling Christmas lights. The park’s newest addition, Tigris, Florida’s tallest launch coaster, is also dressed for the holidays featuring new light displays inspired by the attraction.
Near the Tigris realm, guests can stroll through the new Luminosity Lane, an immersive light tunnel synchronized to favorite holiday tunes.
Festive friends
Santa’s House: Families are invited for a magical visit they’ll never forget with Mrs. Claus and jolly elves at Santa’s House, all nestled in the heart of Busch Gardens.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Guests can get nose to nose with the most famous reindeer around as they greet Rudolph, Clarice and Bumble from the classic Christmas tale at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland.
Merry Mint Lane: Park guests will waddle with “excite-mint” as they get a close look at penguins and other animal ambassadors at the Animal Care Center. The area’s festive makeover includes photo opportunities with new Peppermint Pals, tasty treats and more!
Sugar Plum Princess: Joining the Ice Princess and Poinsettia Princess, a new Sugar Plum Princess will greet guests near Sultan’s Sweets candy shop.
Festive fare
From merry mealtime memories to food samples that are perfect for strolling through a winter wonderland, Christmas Town offers endless holiday flavors, including new dining experiences.
Christmas Town samplers: Throughout the Christmas Town Village, guests can stroll from cabin to cabin to sample delicious holiday dishes and drinks. From apple pie, sweet potato fries, chicken-and-waffle sandwiches to hot toddies and pumpkin thrill shakes, the best way to savor and save during the holidays is with a Christmas Town Sampler.
Breakfast with Elmo & Friends: Families can enjoy hugs and high fives from their favorite Sesame Street friends as they celebrate the holidays with family-friendly eats at Dragon Fire Grill. Available select dates in November and December; space is limited and reservations are encouraged.
Taste of the Holidays Buffet: While savoring the beautiful view of the Serengeti Plain and Cobra’s Curse, families can feast on holiday favorites at the park’s historic Serengeti Overlook Restaurant. This new buffet menu features returning classic favorites, such as house-signature fried chicken and pumpkin cheesecake.
Limited-time pricing is available now for all annual passes, starting at $10.25 per month for everyone on the nice list, with no down payment.
Guests can choose an annual pass with unique benefits including free parking, free Serengeti Safari, merchandise discounts and dining discounts in addition to special limited-time perks throughout the year.
In the New Year, annual pass members will enjoy exclusive ride time on Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world, when it opens in spring 2020.
For complete event information, including dates, times and restaurant reservations, visit ChristmasTown.com.
