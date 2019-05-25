It started about 1963.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota made my father, Arthur Kreiss, an honorary chief and presented him with a peace pipe.
He was a wholesale sales rep for women’s hosiery and foldable slippers. An acquaintance at the Bureau of Indian Affairs told him that the Oglala Sioux Tribe had a moccasin factory and might be able to manufacture foldable slippers.
Off he went to South Dakota.
I never heard anything more about the slipper venture. The tribe also made small models of totem poles, but the colors always turned out to be flat and unappealing. My father suggested a way to correct that problem with shellac on the raw wood before the paint. The totems took on a new life. He also improved the production line and suggested a new product, totem lamps.
A Council Meeting was called. He was invited to show the lamps and explain his plan. It is rare to have a white man attend a Council Meeting.
They were so grateful they made him an “Honorary Chief” and presented him with a Peace Pipe. He came home with a bunch of totem poles, totem pole lamps and best of all — the Peace Pipe.
The totem items eventually were given to my children, Wendy and David. The peace pipe was given to me and eventually to David. There they stayed for many years.
I was always curious about the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Would anyone still remember my father?
Last year, after my wife’s death, I decided to try and locate the tribe. It took Google and two phone calls to make contact with Doug Bisonette in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
In an awkward, frenetic conversation, I tried to get as much information out as possible before he would hang up on this man. I explained my father’s possible involvement with his tribe.
Deafening silence ensued after each breathless pause until I came to the part about the moccasin business. This was something Bisonette knew about. He said he would ask around to see if anyone remembered my father.
He found two people. I suggested that I would visit them, and perhaps consecrate the pipe with a ceremony. Doug indicated that would be OK, so I made plans to drive to the reservation with Wendy and David.
We arrived in Rapid City, South Dakota June 12, 2018.
I called Bisonette and set up June 13 for our meeting. The reservation was about 90 minutes away.
We showed him the pipe and totem. He seemed skeptical. He noted the pipe could have been bought in any area gift shop. I reiterated the story and then showed him a name etched on the bottom of the pipe bowl, “Big Eagle.”
I detected a change in his demeanor, a slight smile appeared. He was convinced this was authentic. Only true pipes are signed or notated in some manner. The fact that this was presented to my father, a white man, as well as bestowing the honorary title, raised our status considerably.
I asked Doug if there was a ceremony to honor or bless the pipe. He told us he had a friend, Lou Janis, whose uncle is a medicine man/shaman, of the Tribe. He would contact Lou to see if that were possible. Doug then had me drive to a trading post-type store where the proprietor might know about my father. Sheryl Hemingway, who had a wealth of knowledge from 1974, ran the place. She had worked at the moccasin factory, but not when my father was there. She said Richard Broken Nose, might remember my father, but he wasn’t around and also somewhat addled.
Next stop on Doug’s itinerary was the old moccasin factory, where we’d meet Lou.
Lou described the layout of the factory in great detail but had no knowledge of the totem operation or my father. Lou’s uncle is the medicine man and could conduct a pipe ceremony. Arrangements were made to meet at 4 p.m.
Doug said we needed to bring tobacco for the ceremony. Tobacco is offered to the spirits as the unifying thread of communication between humans and the spiritual world. When a shaman agrees to take on a client, he indicates it by accepting the offered gift of tobacco.
Doug suggested that David buy a pack of Pall Malls, the Shaman’s brand. As the store didn’t sell Pall Malls, David chose Camels. Unbeknownst to David, this was the brand my father smoked and in so doing brought him into the ceremony.
We felt his presence as we headed to the home of the medicine man, Floyd Running Hawk. It was a humble dwelling on a dirt road. There we entered another world, another time, another reality, one of the Native American dating back before recorded time.
We presented Running Hawk with the Camels. He is an older man in his 80s, like myself, but quite frail and sickly. We met his wife, Tiny, granddaughter of Black Elk. Tiny’s tribal name is Lorita Black Elk. Lou quietly went about arranging the chairs in a circle for the ceremony.
The pipe, in two parts, bowl and stem, wrapped in bubble wrap, was presented by me to Running Hawk who unwrapped it and examined it closely before saying, “I know this pipe and the man who owned it, Howard Big Eagle.”
Those words sparked an emotional experience I had never known — powerful and deep, beyond my core, into unknown time.
Running Hawk had difficulty speaking. Sitting opposite him, I leaned in to catch as much of his story of the pipe as I could. At times his wife, Tiny, would say something in Sioux. He would then speak up and repeat what I was having trouble understanding. This much I got.
“Howard Big Eagle was a good man, a warrior who served in the Air Force as a pilot and was wounded. He returned home and led a responsible life. He was an inspiration for the Tribe, and the person who gets this pipe has a life-long responsibility to continue on in that tradition, to honor the man, Big Eagle, and the pipe.”
He continued by guiding David to use the pipe as a source of solace, inspiration and reconnection to himself; that he, David, has a purpose for himself to uncover through the intended use of the sacred pipe.
The bowl is made of sacred red rock from the Pipe Stone Quarry, the only place in the world where this unique stone is found. The Sioux Tribes are now the keepers of this sacred place and only they are able to have access to this site.
Running Hawk went about preparing the pipe. With the stem inserted into the bowl, he waited.
An abalone shell was produced, filled with dry sage leaves and lit. Sage is a purifying smoke. The shell was passed around to each participant to fan the smoke onto themselves as purification before the ceremony. It was then placed in the center of the group. Lou got up and presented the pipe to Running Hawk. Ritualistically, Running Hawk rejected the offer three times. On the fourth attempt Running Hawk accepted it. Tiny gave him sage leaves, dried herbs and tree bark with which to fill the pipe. With pipe properly prepared Running Hawk began chanting prayers as he raised the pipe to the four corners of the world as well as the earth and sky.
(There were uncanny comparisons to some Jewish practices. The first: giving and rejecting the offering of the pipe. In Judaism, a person desiring to convert is refused three times and only on the fourth time accepted for study. This is to ensure the sincerity of the person seeking conversion. Secondly, one of the rituals in the Succoth service is the raising of the palm frond, lulav, in the same manner as Running Hawk did, to the four corners of the world, earth and sky.)
When he was done with the prayers Running Hawk handed the pipe to me to present to my son. David then lit the pipe, smoked it, fanned the resulting smoke over himself and then passed the pipe to Lou, who did the same. We continued until all had participated in this ritual.
The pipe ended up with Running Hawk as the last participant. He then called David to him to instruct him in following the example of Big Eagle, to lead a good, responsible life with honor and dignity to Big Eagle, the Tribe, David’s family and himself. This was the beginning of a new phase in David’s life, one filled with new possibilities. Running Hawk then presented the pipe to my son and it was over. (But it was not over, and I don’t think it will ever be over.)
The next day, David, who heard from Wendy about a sacred mountain in the area, Bear Butte, took us there before dusk where we held our own pipe ceremony honoring my father, mother and wife. In this quiet sacred corner of the world, I stood with my family and felt a love that I never knew was possible to experience. It was deep, smooth, and warm, arising from a place inside me that was opened up by this union with an ancient people.
We walked down from the mountain in silence, forever changed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.