Staff Report
Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to Senior Friendship Center-Venice on Aug. 21. This grant will support programs and facility improvements to the “Caregiving Place.”
The Caregiving Place is home to an adult day program for individuals with dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and it often provides support to senior veterans who have served the country, according to information provided by Venice Yacht Club.
It also provides comfort and support to the family of caregivers dealing with some of life’s most challenging times.
Throughout the summer, the foundation has awarded a series of $5,000 grants as follows: Venice Sky YMCA Sunshine Academy, June 20; Child Protection Services, July 2; Loveland Center, July 9; and Friends of the Venice Library, July 10.
To date, the Foundation has awarded $74,000 in grants in 2019 to local charities which are changing the lives of families, children and veterans in the community.
A full description of VYCCF and its mission can be found at: veniceyacht club.com/vyccf.php.
