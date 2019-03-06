The Venice Area Historical Society hosted a free program about Native Americans in Florida known as the Calusa, Tuesday, Feb, 19.
One takeaway for the 176 attendees was about how what they threw away teaches us about their culture, eating habits, tools and more.
The Calusa lived mainly in the Fort Myers region of today’s Florida. Guest speaker Cindy Bear, program and services coordinator at the Calusa Heritage Trail (Randell Research Center), Pine Island, Florida, showed visuals and artifacts.
Another guest, Theodore Morris, Sarasota-based artist, brought a face to the Calusa people after studying with state archaeologists and anthropologists. He shared artwork with the crowd.
A bus trip to the Calusa Heritage Trail is planned for May 8 for those interested in learning more. The deadline to register is March 29. Call 941-412-0151.
Information at the next program will be about the Seminole Wars. It’s slated for 7 p.m. March 26 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.