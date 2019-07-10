All Faiths Food Bank
The 2019 Campaign Against Summer Hunger, which ran for its sixth year from April 1 to May 15, achieved its ambitious goal of raising $1.4 million. Co-Chairs Tommy Bernstein and Terri Vitale led the campaign, which raises funds and food for the summer programs that feed children in our community during the months of June, July and August.
Nearly 36,000 children were fed last year. The programs focus on boys and girls who rely on free and reduced-price meal programs offered at school, and whose families struggle with the added expense when school ends.
Coinciding with the last days of school, All Faiths Food Bank kicked off the start of its summer food programs on May 20; they will run until the end of August. Together, with over 200 partners and programs, the food bank aims to feed 40,000 children. Major partners include Sarasota County School District Food & Nutrition Services, libraries, early childhood learning centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, and the School District of DeSoto County Food Service Department.
Thanks to a group of investors and the community’s generous support, local students and their younger siblings will have enough to eat during the upcoming months and be ready to start the school year nourished and ready to learn. Summer food programs include:
• 118 backpack sites, which distribute bags of nutritious food;
• 54 meal sites in partnership with Food and Nutrition Services;
• 43 mobile distribution sites distributing fresh produce, meat and groceries;
• Nine school pantry sites providing fresh fruit, meats and groceries;
• Eight Summer Learning Academy sites where Cooking Matters classes where families learn how to shop for and prepare healthy, low-cost meals.
Lead investors of the campaign included Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, and The Observer Group, who have helped lead the campaign since its inception. Additional support and grants were received from Aqua Plumbing & Air, Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Designing Women Boutique, Feeding America, Miles Media, The Hershey Co. through Feeding America, The Mosaic Co., Siesta Key Kiwanis Club, Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, and Wells Fargo Foundation.
Although the campaign has ended, there are still many ways the community can get involved. Volunteer opportunities include sorting and packing food for distribution, putting together backpacks with meals and snacks, assisting at school pantries and distributing food. You can sign up to help feed kids and get more information about the campaign at: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
