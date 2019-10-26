Marci Vitkus of the Jewish Congregation of Venice is celebrating 18 years as the congregation’s cantor.
The tradition of Jewish music runs deep and long in Vitkus’ family — 17 generations deep.
Her father is a cantor.
Her grandfather, Hyman Resnik, was a cantor and co-founder of the Chicago Halevi Choir, which he directed for 41 years. He also headed the Chicago Board of Jewish Education.
“Cantor Marci,” as she is affectionately known at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, reflected on her life and the path that led her to the JCV.
Vitkus wasn’t interested in being a cantor initially. She had other plans.
Although she accompanied her father to services, sang, and was involved in theater, she wanted to be a teacher.
“I wanted to be a singer, but I didn’t want to be famous,” she said. “I guess this job qualifies.”
The cantor was born and brought up in a suburb of Chicago. After receiving a degree in Early Childhood Education from Indiana University, she decided to “see what the world was all about” by going to work at a printing company. After one year there, her boss, who was a former teacher, said, “You have it in your blood. Go teach.”
Her first teaching job was as director and teacher at a cooperative preschool in Evanston, Illinois, where the parents were involved in the daily operations of the school. She held the position for five years.
During a vacation to Florida with husband, Andy, (they met in 1990 and have been together for 29 years), they fell in love with the sunshine state and decided to move here so they “could play volleyball all year.” She got a job and they moved to southwest Florida.
In 1994 they purchased a pre-school, which they operated and taught at for 7 1/2 years. They sold the school after she was offered a cantorial position at the JCV in 2001. Joel Kreiss, whom she knew from the Sarasota Jewish Chorale, was instrumental in bringing her to the JCV for an interview.
“The JCV is my family,” she said. “They’ve watched my kids grow up.”
Son Max was 2 1/2 when she started and is now 20 and going into his junior year at University of Central Florida. Daughter Sadie, 18, just started her freshman year at University of Florida.
“Creating family is of the utmost importance to me,” Vitkus said.
There was a young couple at the synagogue at whose wedding she officiated, and then the baby naming for their two children. She is presently preparing the oldest child for his bar mitzvah.
Starting with two services a month, Cantor Marci’s responsibilities have gradually and greatly expanded. She now sings every Shabbat (Friday night service), is responsible for training B’nai Mitzvah students and running the family program (Sunday School). She also directs the JCV choir. Her father is a member. She worked with new JCV Rabbi Benjamin Shull on music for the recent High Holy Day services. If all that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, she formed a company, “Harmonious Weddings” in 2004 because she loves officiating at weddings.
The cantor will celebrate her 18th year anniversary at the JCV with a concert on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. entitled “Stages of Life; Just the Chai-lights.”
She will be accompanied by Steven Phillips on the piano, Joe Bruno Jr. on bass and Issac Mingus on cello/bass. This is her way of giving back to the congregation which has become such an integral part of her life “because genuine and caring people have allowed me to grow into being the right cantor for them.”
In turn, The JCV community cares deeply about their dedicated cantor, her enthusiasm, warmth, and beautiful voice which adds so much depth and richness to services.
There will be hors d’oeuvres before the concert at 6 p.m., and dessert at intermission, VIP (reserved seats in first four rows) tickets are $54 for members and $59 for non-members. Regular tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Tickets at the door at $50. There is no charge for children 12 and under.
Call JCV at 941-484-2022 for information and reservations from 8:30-1:30 weekdays
