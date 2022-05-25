VENICE — A year-old car club wants the public to know it’s about far more than cars.
Ken Maher, president and a founding member of the Shark Tooth Sports Car Club, said “it’s the cars that bring us together but it’s the people that keep us together.”
The club held its second annual Collector Car Display — aka “Hoagiefest” — at The Reserve in the Plantation Golf & Country Club on Saturday, joined by members of the Venice Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
There were a lot of Corvettes, because the club was started by people who were members of the local Corvette club who wanted to embrace a broader range of vehicles. But BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and Maserati were represented, too.
“Sports car” for club membership means a two-door designed for speed or performance, Maher said.
The club meets monthly and schedules regular social events and group trips to things like the Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops concert Saturday at CoolToday Park.
But the members have adopted a few causes that they’re committed to supporting.
Hygiene items are collected at meetings to be donated to Back Pack Angels, a group that provides them to low-income and homeless children.
Money is collected, too, to be routed through the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Trust, which matches the donation and sends the money to the South County Food Pantry.
Last year, a club donation helped buy a ballistic vest for a Venice Police Department canine, and Maher said that the club would like to help with law enforcement toy drives this Christmas.
It wants to be able to give scholarships, as well, ideally for automotive-related studies.
“We’re all at an age when we’ve taken,” Maher said. “It’s time to give back.”
