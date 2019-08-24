At Venice Regional Bayfront Health, building connections among employees and volunteers helps us work as a team to provide the highest quality compassionate care. One of our newest tools for connecting is asking each other a simple question: What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Even long-time co-workers have been amazed by some of the revelations about fellow hospital team members, such as:
• she was a member of the search and recovery team deployed with the U.S. Army to establish a mobile hospital unit at Ground Zero in New York after 9/11;
• as a result of a health scare, he started biking at age 48, released 130 lbs. and now bikes competitively;
• he was a qualifier in four events for the 1980 Olympic Games – the year of the U.S. boycott;
• he was country singer Toby Keith’s touring stage announcer;
• he co-wrote a song on country star Jason Aldean’s first album;
• he was a disk jockey who worked with cultural icon Dick Clark in the 1960s.
What might you discover by asking your friends, neighbors or co-workers this revealing question? You might just learn that Gondolier feature writer Kim Cool attended the U.S. Olympic training camp in curling.
Happy hunting for your own sweet surprises!
Gratitudes
Three “gratitudes” from our team members at Venice Regional Bayfront Health:
I’m grateful:
• for plans to get together with friends from college;
• for the nurse who tells me every day she’s glad I’m here;
• for the veterinarian who saved my dog’s life last weekend.
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?
MK Mueller is Director of Culture Engagement at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.^p
