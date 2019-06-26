Working inside Venice Regional Bayfront Health puts me in touch with many physicians specializing in an amazing array of fields. Their personal stories frequently reveal life wisdom that can benefit patients as much as their medical know how.
Recently, I spoke with James Dana Kondrup, M.D., an internationally known specialist in women’s health who once didn’t think himself smart enough to be a doctor. Dr. Kondrup moved to the Venice area from New York state. His career choice and locating in Venice illustrate one of his personal beliefs: To quote the author Paulo Coelho, “People are capable, at any time in their lives, of doing what they dream of.”
Dr. Kondrup said: “My background in medicine goes all the way back to when I was 15 and started volunteering in the ER (emergency room) at my local hospital. It planted a seed, but I didn’t think I was smart enough to be a doctor, so I studied criminal justice for two years. That didn’t keep my interest, so I followed the advice of my favorite author (Coelho) and applied for med school in Syracuse, New York.”
Today, Dr. Kondrup has more than 20 years of experience in performing minimally invasive gynecologic surgery (MIGS) and training medical professionals worldwide on MIGS techniques. He knows he made the right career choice, specializing in treating women suffering from endometriosis, which can cause many adverse symptoms, including severe pain. It often goes undiagnosed for years, severely impacting women’s lives.
“I love working with my hands and with people, so this was a perfect fit for me,” he said. “Women suffering from endometriosis need a lot of attention and care. I’m not only able to educate them on the surgical options available, but also on how to improve their overall health through good lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise and not smoking.
“I work for the patient,” he continued. “I don’t tell them what they need; I ask them what they need. The key to healing is working together.”
Hearing Dr. Kondrup’s philosophy hit home, as I suffered from endometriosis for decades without a diagnosis and treatment. I know how important it is to be heard and understood by your doctor; to receive compassion and communication to make good health choices.
Dr. Kondrup sums it up this way: “My advice for life is that we all need to make happiness our priority. There isn’t an app for happiness, you have to find it for yourself.”
Happily for us, Dr. Kondrup’s search for happiness brought him to medicine — and Venice.
MK Mueller is Director of Culture Engagement,Venice Regional Bayfront Health
^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.