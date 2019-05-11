“I’m so grateful to our CEO, Karen Fordham, for bringing the 8 High-Ways classes to Venice Regional. Their positive message is helping me both professionally and in my personal life.” — Employee Survey Response
Venice Regional Bayfront Health is dedicated to healing, and we understand that an important component of the healing process is having a positive frame of mind. When we help patients lower their stress levels, we see improvements in sleep patterns, increased energy levels, and sometimes even decreased pain levels.
Now we are excited to offer the entire Venice area this same information through weekly classes on lowering stress and staying positive. The 8 High-Ways of Health, Hope and Happiness will be offered free of charge twice weekly starting Wednesday, May 15.
Based on my research over the past 30 years and the many lessons I’ve learned as a member of the Venice Regional team, I will offer two weekly one-hour classes. The classes are for anyone who would like more energy, more confidence, more motivation, improved communication and a heightened sense of well-being. Each week I’ll share skills such as:
- How to start every morning with a 30-second habit that will energize and uplift you
- How to make every decision and know it’s the right one for you
- How to end blaming and complaining in yourself and others
- How to end defensiveness in arguments
- How to heal the past and live more fully in the present moment
- The world’s simplest positive attitude formula — FGH
Choose the class time and location that’s most convenient for you: Wednesdays, 4 -5 p.m. at Venice HealthPark, 1289 Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice, or Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, 540 The Rialto in the chapel.
There is no need to sign up, just bring a writing utensil and join us to discover how you can get the most out of life so you can be the best for those around you.
Gratefully: MK Mueller, Director of Culture Engagement,Venice Regional Bayfront Health
