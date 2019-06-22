^pBy KIM COOL
Our Town Editor
Records are meant to be broken.
Area sea turtles seem to know that as well as we humans.
While Florida’s sea turtle nesting season runs annually from May 1 to Oct. 31, nesting turtles have been getting a jump on the season in recent years. This year, the first Venice-area nests were discovered on Casey Key beginning April 21. There were three loggerhead nests and four loggerhead false crawls between April 21 and 27.
Since then, loggerheads have been nesting on Casey Key beach in what could well be record numbers by the end of this season. (Mote’s nesting numbers through the first nine weeks of 2019 show nearly four times as many loggerhead nests along Casey Key beach as along Venice beaches.) While Casey Key generally has more nests than Venice, this year, the numbers are especially high for each week recorded so far. Go to: mote.org/media/uploads/files/2019_Weekly_Summary_
Members of Coastal Wildlife Club patrol from Venice beaches south of the Venice Fishing Pier down to the Palm Island area. In that area, Caspersen Beach is one of the most active nesting beaches. Both are a bit more isolated than the Venice and Englewood public beaches. That may or may not be a factor as serious record keeping has existed for less than 40 years. Sea turtles have likely been nesting in Florida as long as there have been turtles and beaches.
Volunteers have been patrolling area beaches since the last week of April, authenticating and staking viable nests which will be monitored until they hatch — barring any disturbances by humans, animal predators or storm activity.
Bigger news this turtle season concerns Venice nesting by the largest sea turtles of all — leatherbacks — which can grow to 8 feet in length and weigh as much as 1,000 pounds. These are the first leatherback nests recorded in the area since 2001 according to figures at Mote.
The first two nests were discovered at Venice and Siesta Key about two weeks ago. Two more nests were discovered the following week — at Casey Key, which means Casey Key is even in the lead in leatherbacks for Florida’s west coast.
Their tracks on the sand and even their appearance set leatherbacks apart from other sea turtles. Instead of the patterned shells found on other sea turtles, leatherbacks have a rubbery, leather-like shell divided by seven ridges along the back from head to tail. They are rarely seen in the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico because they prefer colder water. Palm Beach County beaches on Florida’s east coast have the most leatherback nests, with very few to the south of that area because the water is too warm.
Consider that the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Miami is still much cooler than the water in the Gulf of Mexico in the same time period. According to Mote’s beach information line, the surface temperature of the water at Venice beach on June 17 was 85 degrees. Conditions were identical at Siesta Key Beach on that same date.
As the leatherback nests are not all at the same beach, it could be that there is more than one pair of leatherbacks involved. DNA testing after the nests are hatched (if any DNA remains) could substantiate that fact (unless either or both nests are damaged by storms). They are so prevalent in the Palm Beach County area that the combined tracks of nesting females nearly cover the beach by morning. However, the sheer size of their tracks plays an important part in that outcome also.
As they have been in recent years, nesting numbers are generally up on all the area beaches. Despite the leatherbacks and some greens, which have become an annual event in this area, loggerheads still account for nearly all area sea turtle nests.
Sea turtle season continues through Oct. 31. The first hatchlings will be occurring any day now, with continued nesting until September and hatching until roughly the end of October.
Because both nesting females and hatchlings are distracted by errant light at the beaches, observe area lighting ordinances throughout the season.
Daytime visitors need to fill in holes made during their visit and also knock down any sand castles or other constructions lest they disorient nesting or hatchling sea turtles. Remove furniture and toys taken to the beach during the day.
Nighttime beach going is discouraged during turtle season. Those who visit at night should do as the turtles do, use only the light of the moon and the stars. No matches, bonfires, flashlights or lights from cameras or cell phones. Cars parked at area beach lots should douse their lights. The Venice lighting ordinance, which is typical of most such ordinances during sea turtle season, requires beach-area residences to shield lights that might impact the beach and to close curtains in beach-facing windows to avoid light pollution on the beach.
If you see an injured or misplaced sea turtle at any time, call the Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212.
If you find a dead, sick, or injured sea turtle, call FWC’s (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) 24-hour Wildlife Alert Number at 888-404-3922.
