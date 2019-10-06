ENGLEWOOD - Suncoast Humane Society is launching an adoption event called “Save The Kitties.".
Fees for cat adoptions are currently $10, although required inoculations and county license/tag fees may till apply.
"There are many advantages to adopting a shelter cat right now. You will receive a new friend to welcome into your home at a very reasonable price," the group said in a news release. "Also, all cats housed at Suncoast Humane Society are ready and waiting for their new families, as they are already spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia/FIV, dewormed, and microchipped."
“Save The Kitties” takes place through Oct. 31.
“Suncoast Humane Society is one of Florida’s few ‘open admissions’ shelters, and as such we never turn away an animal in need," interim Executive Director Cheryl Casey said in the news release.
"At different points in the year we can find ourselves with an overpopulation of animals, which puts stress on the animals, our staff and volunteers and our aging facility," Casey said. "We are constantly admitting new animals, which means being responsible for caring for them all and trying to ensure they find good homes. And that is our goal – to find as many good homes as possible for our shelter animals. It just so happens that right now the need is greatest to find more homes for our cats.”
Cats are at Suncoast Humane Society’s Adoption Center, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
The society also has adoptable cats at six adoption centers. At the Petco stores in North Venice and Port Charlotte and North Venice along with Pet Supermarket stores in Venice, South Venice, Englewood and North Port.
To view the society’s adoptable animals - including cats, dogs and other animals - or more about the adoption process, visit www.humane.org or stop by a shelter. For more information, call (941) 474-7884.
