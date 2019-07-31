Staff Report
The Cat Depot, at 2542 17th St., Sarasota, will offer “Cat Days of Summer” reduced-fee cat adoptions of adult cats ($20) Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4.
The company thanks OASIS (Opera for Animals, Singing is Saving) for their generous support of this event.
The $20 fee only applies to adult cats one year of age and older and does not apply to kittens or specialty breeds of any age.
If you’re interested in such an adoption, you can connect with them. Call 941-366-2404; email info@catdepot.org; or visit them on the web at catdepot.org.
