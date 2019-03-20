The Cat in the Hat, also known as Dr. Richard Namikas, greeted guests entering the colorful Seuss-tacular Venice Lions 11th annual Mane Event Fashion Show and Champagne Luncheon.
With his camera ready, he made sure everyone had their picture taken in front of a “Whoville”-like entrance. He set the mood for the event.
Co-chairs Barbara McGillicuddy and Bev Flynn made sure Dr. Seuss took center stage for the afternoon at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, with Bev creating Seusstacular centerpieces and gift bags and setting books at each table. There were fun red-and-white stovepipe hats easily seen.
Ann Favreau organized the models and kept the show moving at a good pace while nearly 100 door prizes and raffles were announced.
Fashions from Krystyna’s Designs included casual and shiny, bling-covered clothes popular with Venice fashionistas.
The Lions are so well organized they announced next year’s event will be held on March 13 at a new location, the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
The fashion show and champagne luncheon program said it best: “Today was goods. Today was fun. Thank you, thank you, Everyone.”
Celebrating veteransThe Venice High School Venice Indians baseball team invites veterans and their families to the annual veteran’s celebration on Saturday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free to veterans, as are a nice dinner and special events.
Be sure to spread the news. This is one of the most heartwarming events of the year.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Dr. Richard Namikas, Au.D. At the Lions Club fashion show he was seen as the Cat in the Hat.
This fun-loving, generous man is dedicated to promoting the ideals of the Lions. He believes that kindness matters.
Dr. Namikas is on hand for every Lions event, be it a parade, a fundraiser, White Cane Day, the new Venice library opening or the funeral of a fellow Lion.
He has served on the Lions board and as an officer of the organization. Not only was he the official photographer at the fashion show and luncheon, but he took the time to post all the pictures on the Venice Lions Club Facebook page.
Dr. Namikas follows the Lions directive, “When we work together, we can achieve bigger things.”
Dr. Richard Namikas is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
