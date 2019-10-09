Marguerite and Mark Costanzo keep their daughter Jessica‘s memory alive by hosting an annual golf tournament. Once again the event was sold out, with 180 players enjoying a fun day at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club.
The event benefits Webber International University, in Babson Park, Florida, which Jessica attended.
Director of Alumni Rebecca Klepacki describes Webber as a small private school, with some classes having as few as 10 students. It has a full academic and sports programs, adding lacrosse this year.
Tuition is affordable and Webber honors all Florida grants and scholarships. The school is proud of its community outreach and its mentoring opportunities.
Golfers started returning to the Pelican Pointe clubhouse around 1:30 p.m. to find tables filled with prizes. There were coolers, wine baskets, sports passes to Venice High School events and many gift certificates. Volunteers distributed prizes in a fast, orderly way.
Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce was thrilled with her $50 gift card to Outback Steakhouse.
A spectacular lunch buffet welcomed golfers and volunteers.
The Costanzo family is fun. They are kind and make everyone feel welcome. Being with them is like being with aunts, uncles and cousins who never stop talking, even talking over each other in a loving way if they have something to say.
Selling out a golf tournament each year doesn’t just happen. Marguerite and Mark Costanzo are two of the most generous, nicest people ever. No doubt everyone feels it is a joy to honor their Jessica.
Beat the heat
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, visit the Country Store at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave. There will be hundreds of treasures, including lovely jewelry, books, kitchenware, vintage glass and Christmas ornaments.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Jessica Costanzo, whose spirit fills the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Mention Jessica’s name and the accolades are always the same. Jessica was so much fun, so kind, so loving, such a hard worker, and her smile lit up a room.
Memories are a special gift from God and the Universe. Thoughts of Jessica Costanzo always bring a smile to the heart.
Jessica Costanzo is one of the women whose memory and spirit live on and make Venice a great place to live.
