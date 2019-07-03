This is the week many people celebrate the red, white and blue with a Happy Birthday USA.
At Aston Gardens, Dottie Millner organized a 60th birthday party celebrating Barbie Dolls. The party included a showcase of over 100 Barbie outfits Dottie crocheted for her family over the years. The party was fun with a lot Barbie talk. Most ladies remember their daughters saying, “Mom, let’s play Barbies.” There was talk of Barbie’s pink convertible and, of course, Ken.
More than 50 ladies and a few men enjoyed a fun afternoon that included music, wine and cheese trays.
Celebrating Father Vince
Over 100 friends gathered to celebrate Father Vincent Sheehy on his 85th birthday. Father spoke about the founding days of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and the beginnings meeting and celebrating Mass at the YMCA.
Father Vince has been an important part of the Venice community. Many years ago he participated in a popular St. Patrick’s Day parade on Venice Ave. Father always made sure his ministry included visiting the sick and celebrating Mass at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. He continues this work even in retirement. No matter what his pastoral duties, Father Vince has always been a priest first. It’s why he has the love and respect of the community.
Happy birthday Father, and many more.
Tuscanaires
Family, residents and friends enjoyed a colorful concert at Tuscan Gardens. Twenty residents under the direction of Barbara Horswell meet weekly to practice. Their work rewards the audience with fun music that even includes props like colorful hats. Their music makes hearts smile.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Barbara Horswell. Barbara is a retired music teacher. Her career had her teaching in elementary, middle and high schools. She’s been in charge of school bands, including marching bands, orchestras and choruses. She has conducted and organized county-wide music programs.
After moving to Venice from the Cleveland area of Ohio, Barbara met Rose DeMarco at Tuscan Gardens. Rose wanted to create a chorus, so meeting Barbara became a perfect fit and the Tuscanaires became real.
Barbara plays and directs music at her church and is in the bell choir. Her enthusiasm for the Tuscanaires is contagious. Barbara has a zest for life. She is kind, fun and super organized. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.