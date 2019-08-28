By VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Correspondent
Women’s Equality Day was celebrated early Aug. 15 at the Venice Holistic Community Center’s Blue Lotus Meditation Center and attended by women who support with gratitude those who fought for women’s right to vote.
Women’s Equality Day is observed annually on Aug. 26, commemorating women’s right to vote throughout the United States. Women were granted the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920 and the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was added stating the federal government did not have the right to deny the right to vote based on the individual’s sex.
Joan M. Wright, founder of AWESOMEover60, organized the program honoring the aspirations of four local women and their organizations for their leadership, guidance, for speaking out for women’s equity.
As the moderator, Wright prefaced the program by an inspiring and heartfelt reminder to those present that for more than 72 years, 1848-1920, women fought for women’s right to vote. She urged the Silent Generation, those born between 1929 and 1945, and the Baby Boomers, those born between 1946-1964, to be sure to pass the baton to their daughters and granddaughters instilling in them that every vote really does count.
She also provided the meaning of the acronym: AWESOMEover60: “Accomplished Women Exploring, Self-actualizing, Opportunities, Making a difference and Ever-evolving.”
The well-organized program provided challenging and interesting questions to each of the three award recipients.
Carol Hartz, Ph.D., president of Sarasota County League of Women Voters, reiterated the importance of voting by stating that, “Our ballot box is a great equalizer for equity and the democratic process.”
She went on to mention specific instances in which much work must continually be undertaken as many women’s issues still remain unresolved.
Gini Hyman, president, Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, presented very compelling facts prevalent in the 1970s, which she personally experienced and which most of the group could remember in their lifetimes. Women were not eligible for credit cards and they could be fired if they became pregnant while working, are just a couple of instances.
Mona Jain, M.D., Ph.D, former chair Florida Commission on the Status of Women, distinguished by having a Manatee County middle school named in her honor on Aug. 8, 2019, proceeded to recall her surprise upon reaching America from India that there was no equality for women here. Moreover, she was astounded to realize that women were not supporting women’s rights at all.
“Education is a lifelong journey and not a destination,” she advised. Jain’s motto is: “Celebrate, Reflect, and Engage.”
Ashley Brown, Women’s Resource Center president & CEO, accepted the award for the late Linda R. Mickelberg, In Memoriam.
Mickelberg was the Venice Site Manager for the Women’s Resource Center for a few years and had been an outstanding example of leadership and a true helping hand in the lives of many women in the area.
The honorees each received a lovely, sculptured out-stretched hand holding a candle, the Awesome Award exemplifying servant leadership and continued enlightenment.
Wright reminded those present of upcoming events of interest and encouraged all to keep going forward ever letting women’s voices be heard and acknowledged.
