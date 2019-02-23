Editor’s note: This poem “Turn again to life” had been read at Princess Diana’s funeral, and was read at Linda’s funeral:
“If I should die, and leave you here awhile, be not like others sore undone, who keep long vigils by the silent dust and weep. For my sake, turn again to life, and smile, nerving thy heart and trembling hand to do something to comfort weaker hearts than thine. Complete these dear unfinished tasks of mine. And I, perchance, may therein comfort you!”
— Mary Lee Hall
Linda R. Mickelberg, 63, died Jan. 26, 2019, leaving behind a treasure trove of fond memories that tugs the hearts of those who knew her.
Friends, fellow workers, volunteers, and some of the many she helped in her service as site manager of the Women’s Resource Center — Venice attended the Celebration of Life held Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) in Sarasota.
WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown welcomed the crowd in a room that was filled with memorabilia of Linda and things she enjoyed — bright balloons, refreshments, and enough champagne for a toast to her life.
“This is the way Linda would have wanted it,” Brown said. “Energy connects us all; we love what we do. Linda was the heart and soul of Venice. As the Venice Women’s Resource Center site manager, she’s probably looking down on us now ... probably judging me that this celebration is a little late,” which drew a chitter of nervous laughter from the crowd.
A program brochure describes Linda, born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as having been a leader with high energy, strong organizational and leadership skills that resulted in her continuous promotions. In her previous career — that of production manager at Newsday in New York City — she oversaw a department of 120 employees and a 24-hour operation.
“Her heart of gold resulted in her mentoring many women and growing deep friendships at Newsday. Susan Flanagan Chieca was one of those women, remaining close friends with Linda after retirement from Newsday.”
After moving to Venice, Linda reconnected with her cousin Howard Mickelberg, his wife Elaine and their children, Andy and Chrisy. She also found great joy caring for her two cats – Jewel and Jade.
Linda began her work with WRC as a volunteer in 2012. Within four months, she was hired as the WRC — Venice site manager. She found the job rewarding by being able to help women in need and made a huge difference in the lives of many women.
“She was a true model of the WRC mission — to engage, educate, enrich and empower women of all generations,” Brown said. “In honor of Linda and the legacy she leaves at WRC, a scholarship has been opened in her name and will serve women of South Sarasota County.”
Susan Chieca spoke about her deep friendship with Linda.
“I loved her accountability,” Chieca said. “She did not pull any punches. She was a great organizer and organized our happy hours ... always first class. She gave a lot and loved everybody. She was a great storyteller and when she laughed, her eyes lit up the room. Before, at Newsday, she left an indelible mark.
“Linda had an opportunity to take a buyout package and her life changed dramatically. She looked at moving to make Florida her home saying, ‘It’s something every New York Jew does,’ (more laughter from the audience). She loved the Florida lifestyle, and when she began volunteering with Women’s Resource Center she found that helping others helped her. It changed her life.”
To those in the audience, Chieca said appreciatively: “You took her in and embraced her. And she found her passion and a way to become devoted to an activity.”
She said Linda loved the Royals and was just devastated when Princess Diana died. She quoted the poem by Mary Lee Hall that was read at Diana’s funeral and at Linda’s.
Others who spoke included Janice Zarro; a couple of women who Linda had guided through some life-changing improvements; Rev. Chris Gray, a retired Episcopalian priest and husband of Paula, who has done volunteer work at Women’s Resource Center; and Deborah Kostroun, a volunteer with WRC.
Zarro, long-time director of the Sarasota WRC facility, who hired Linda, said it was great to hear from those who knew Linda before she came to Florida as well as the one we know now.
“Linda was devoted to her passion. It was her calling to reach out to others and make a difference,” Zarro said.
She was glad she went with her gut and hired Linda. Zarro quoted David Brooks, author of “The Road to Character,” who spoke to the Library Foundation.
“He said: ‘Programs do not help people. Relationships and human connections do. It’s people’s heart and soul that makes a difference.’
“I think of Linda and all the women who have been helped by WRC who met her first. She was a welcome part of the WRC family. She would say, if a woman came in but did not sign up for a class: ‘I’m going to call her. She wasn’t ready then, but she might be ready now.’ Linda had the invaluable, unique skill to connect her heart and soul to a person’s need.”
Kerri, a Venice WRC volunteer and former client, who had met Linda years ago and took many of the programs when she was in great need, spoke.
“She drew me in. Now I’ve got new friends, a husband, a house … I got beauty for ashes, and it’s all because of her and all of you people,” she said with tears in her eyes.
Another woman who had worked with Linda at Newsday needed something more in her life after her children were raised, and Linda encouraged her to return to college at age 40. She now is a national accounts manager in St. Petersburg, Florida.
“I didn’t think I could do it, but she nurtured my desires, encouraged me and had my back every single time,” she said.
Rev. Gray said Linda’s faith was very important to her. “She would give us Christmas gifts, and my wife gave her Hanukkah gifts. And when she needed a refrigerator to cool drinks for the people who came to the center, we gave her one. It made her happy to be able to give out the cool drinks.”
He read a Hebrew version of Psalm 121, in English, because he said he does not speak Hebrew. Then, because he knew Linda shared holy days with friends, he asked Deborah Kostroun to say a Hebrew prayer, which she also did in English.
“We shared Hebrew traditions,” Kostroun said. “She did not realize how much she meant to us.”
Kostroun later said Linda had been the anchor of the Venice office — the first person everyone talked to when they needed the services of WRC. She would find out what someone’s needs were and was a constant source of support for clients.
“Linda gave people the confidence that they could be happy again, and be successful and have a good life,” she said.
Paula Gray shared her thoughts about her friendship with Linda.
“I recently read a description of a character in a book, ‘She was like fire and wine.’ I thought to myself: That’s Linda. Her fire was the deep-seeded passion to help women … especially those in need whatever the circumstance: divorce, displacement, widowed, abandonment, desire for new skills or education, those seeking help and self-esteem.
“Linda epitomized the mission of WRC and believed in the value of every single woman. She felt it not only her job but her responsibility to help a woman find her direction and her talents. I can almost hear her say very quietly, ‘You are going to be okay; I will help you.’
“Whenever you talked with Linda, you knew she was listening directly to you. She was not side-tracked by phones or papers or a schedule; she was paying attention to you. In today’s world of so many distractions, that was an amazing gift.
“About the wine. She enjoyed a nice red wine. Her sudden death seems almost surreal. How do you encapsulate the life of someone so very special? I just wish we had had more time, but I am so very thankful for the limited time we did share. She was a true Wonder Woman.”
