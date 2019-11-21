VENICE - It with great pleasure I submit this “good deed” from a local woman whose generosity has impacted our entire community.
Kathleen Cellura committed 35 years in the field of education - mostly in western New York State and later years of her career in Florida.
Now a community philanthropist, Cellura offers grants to non-profit organizations through the Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
For many years, Cellura pursued her philanthropic endeavors in South Sarasota County.
“Philanthropy is my passion." she said. "I have worked and invested all my life with the sole purpose of giving forward. I think anyone can be a philanthropist and I am doing it while I’m alive, in order to serve as a positive living example in the realm of charitable works.”
Kathi, as she prefers to be called, supports Big Brothers Big Sisters’ "Gateways to Graduation" program.
“The one-to-one mentoring program is vital especially today while our young people are navigating our new world and new normal." she said about the program. "Positive one-to-one contact is a jewel to be treasured. Such an opportunity can open many doors. The Gateways to Graduation program starts in middle school with the students transitioning into high school.
"Offering techniques to enhance academic strength and emotional well-being is a gift that is vibrant and we all can support this program via volunteerism or financial contribution. We need our youth to carry on for our generation and those that follow, and we need to do all we can to promote our youth.
“Because of my strong belief in Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Gateways to Graduation, I have made a specific endowment from the Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation. As part of this legacy two separate awards will be issued, one to a Venice High School student and one to a North Port High School student. The awards will be utilized for expenses related to technical college or State/university studies. The awards will be known as the Kathleen F Cellura Foundation at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the many non-profit organizations that benefits from the generosity of the Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation. - Gina Taylor is with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Suncoast
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.