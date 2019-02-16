Cosimo Venneri will turn 104 on Feb. 27, and he looks forward to celebrating it by engaging in his favorite activity: dancing. He lives with his son, Anthony, in a gated community along the South Tamiami Trail, where his neighbor Diane Kirkland is organizing a street dance.
Anthony and his sister, Claire Verdi, are looking forward to the celebration.
One of my favorite activities as a teen was a street dance, and I welcomed the opportunity to visit with this fellow street dance lover, Cosimo, who still responds to the music of his soul as he approaches age 104.
I had a few questions for this delightful centenarian.
Q How does it feel to be turning 104?
A Good, he says with a smile.
Q How did you get to Venice?
A I’m from New York. My mother was from Italy. She and my dad met here in the U.S. and married. They had two children. I had a sister but she died.
(His daughter, Claire, said she and her brother didn’t want him to live alone after their mother died so they brought him down to live with Anthony. Three caregivers help care for him, and he goes to the Friendship Center’s Caregiving Place.)
Q What do you remember about growing up?
A My mother was a go-getter. She talked her father into giving her his grocery store and she put in sewing machines and hired seamstresses to put clothes together. She was the boss. My dad worked the docks in Brooklyn. He was a longshoreman. (Cosimo took over the business from his mother and running it was his career.)
Q Weren’t you one of the veterans who had their picture in the newspaper around Veterans’ Day last year?
A I was in the Navy. I joined the Navy because I didn’t want to be a Marine. They were drafting boys to fight during World War II and I didn’t want to go where they would put me, so I joined the Navy.
Q Were you in any battles during the war?
A When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, that weekend, I was so angry. I was in the Pacific and spent my time there … I went to Guadalcanal. It was pretty scary there. We got an alarm that the Japanese were sending planes over to drop bombs. Guys all got out of bed and went down into a fox hole.
Q What do you do at the Friendship Center when you go weekdays?
A I dance! I love to dance … the waltz, fox trot, the Peabody. (Peabody is described as a ballroom dance that evolved from the fast foxtrot of the ragtime era of the 1910s and 1920s.)
Q Did you always like to dance?
A When I got out of the Navy, Mildred (whom he later married), got together again. We went dancing. We were together before I went to the Navy and danced. She was after me (he chuckled). I never gave her my address or phone number, but there she was. I was at my parents’ house painting the porch and she walked by. I asked her what she was doing there. We went all over dancing … we were inseparable.
Q What is your advice for living longer?
A Take it one day at a time, and I thank the Lord for waking me up!
(Editor’s note: Answers were edited for brevity. Claire said that she and Anthony are happy Cosimo is here living with them, and they are proud he is still with us.
Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email. Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.)
