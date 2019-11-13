For the past week or so, instead of flying high, many people have been getting down and dirty at the Venice Municipal Airport.
On Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. you can see what they have been down to.
The Godfather of Chalk, Kurt Wenner, and some 200 of his kind, plus many volunteers, have been spreading gallons of chalk paint far and wide to create what is likely the world’s largest collection of pavement art ever assembled in one place for the Venice component of the Chalk Festival.
This festival is said to be the largest gathering of pavement artists and the largest display of pavement illusions in the world.
Festival founder Denise Koval is actually presenting two festivals this year. The first was in April at the festival’s original location on Palm Avenue in Sarasota.
The second is what that little festival has grown into since moving to Venice in 2014 — a huge collection of pavement art produced by the top chalk artists in the world and a growing army of folks working to develop their talent for art that is spectacular but may last only until the first rain comes to wash it away.
At least the larger works by Wenner and his disciples have staying power, thanks to their use gallons of chalk paint.
A prime example is Wenner’s giant megalodon shark that seems to be rising from the bowels of the earth to swallow anyone who ventures near. The size of two football fields, the enormous work was first created in 2014 when it qualified for the Guiness Book of World Records as the largest example of 3-D illusion art in the world.
This year, Wenner has returned. With helpers, he has not only made the work look new again but made some changes to enhance his design.
When the giant megaladon shark is completed, a person standing in the open mouth of the creature would appear to be on the verge of being swallowed by a shark much larger than the 60-foot megalodons that swam above what is today Florida millions of years ago.
The shark teeth found along the beaches of Venice are the fossilized remains of sharks of the same vintage as the megalodon although not nearly so large.
While Wenner was working on that megalodon, an army of other talented chalk artists from all over the world has been covering more of that unused runway and some vertical spaces with extraordinary examples of their art for this year’s theme of “A Garden of Wonder.”
The beauty of this art form is the 3-D aspect invented by Wenner as well as the sheer size of the works by leading pavement artists in the world.
Imagine being lost in a wonderful garden maze somewhere in England. You can only see the path on which you are walking and the enclosing hedges. You cannot see over the hedges. Will you be trapped for eternity?
While the Venice airport maze was not complete as this was being written, it could be that you will have that same feeling even though most if not all of the design is at your feet.
Or not. In past years, some works have been painted on vertical surfaces. That will occur this year as well.
Anyone who has been to a previous festival will likely say that it is a must-see event. It also is an event that leaves most people, even some very fine artists, saying, “How did they do that?”
There also is opportunity for many visitors to try their hand at their own designs, side by side with the top proponents of this art form.
The artists give their time and talent but are housed locally and flown in from their homes for this event.
Sponsorships and individual donations collected by Kowal and her team pay for it all, although there have been years when Kowal dipped into her own checkbook to ensure that the show would go on.
Now that the preliminary work is nearly complete, the actual festival will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday through Monday.
But there’s more.
A four-day Pavement Music Festival will be included with the price of admission each day.
The music festival will feature such touring artists as Maiden Cane, Bob Dylan award-winning Scott Wilcox and others performing rock, country, trop rock, R&B and other genres.
Of course, there will be food trucks, beer gardens, event merchandise and other items for sale, plus many opportunities for interactive family fun.
Friday through Monday you can safely get quite close to the record-setting megalodon, see other gigantic works of art and also enjoy a nearly nonstop music festival, all for one price. One-day tickets range from $10 and up per day, with a $5 student pass on Saturday and an all-event four-day pass for $25. Admission will be free for veterans on Monday.
The Chalk Festival is a 501©3 volunteer organization. For more information, contact info@chalkfestival.org or visit ChalkFestival.org.
