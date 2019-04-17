Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kathy Lehner spoke to the Venice Area Women's College Club April 9. The presentation was interesting and informative about what the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce does in our Venice community.
Lehner focused on the Chamber's five "E's":
- Empower with many volunteers and WEW (Women Empowering Women).
- Energize with Golf Fundraiser and Business person of the year.
- Execute with Edge (legislative issues that affect Venice; ie, red tide, hurricane shelters, and road construction).
- Enhance with improvements, asking "How do we make it better?"
- Engage with social media and videos to market the Chamber as to "What is our community all about?"
Lehner emcees many local events around Venice. Club members could see why she received the Legacy in Leadership award and was recognized by the mayor as a Pillar of the Community.
The Chamber of Commerce, to which Women's College Club belongs, can be a welcoming source for visitors, old and new residents.
Nicholas Bitlor was introduced as a Venice Area Women's College Club 2019 Educational Scholarship recipient.
Nicholas attends State College of Florida and plans to continue his education at University of Florida to pursue a civil engineering degree. He shared about his family life and how grateful he is for being selected and awarded the scholarship.
Venice Area Women's College Club will meet May 14, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. A poetry writer with music will present.
The club meets the second Tuesday of the month October - May. New members are welcome. Call Carrolle (612-597-2299) for lunch reservations ($18) and for more information about membership. This nonprofit organization does not hold fundraisers. It supports South County Food Pantry and awards yearly Educational Scholarships.
