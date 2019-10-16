FORT MYERS — Everyone’s favorite pig will be in the spotlight as Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents “Charlotte’s Web” playing in October and November.
Bring the entire family for a barnyard of fun and a cast full of friendly farm animals.
“Charlotte’s Web” tells the loveable story of a young pig named Wilbur, who is saved by a crafty spider named Charlotte and a little girl named Fern.
Though small in size, Charlotte’s big heart helps Wilbur understand and accept his place in the world. This musical version is full of great songs, dancing and a barnyard full of lively farm animals.
Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages.
All performances begin with a buffet. The chef’s special buffet includes children’s favorites like pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, pasta and more.
Join Charlotte and Wilbur at Broadway Palm for “Charlotte’s Web” playing selected matinees now through Nov. 15. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $19 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more.
Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.
For more information on dates and showtimes, visit www.broadwaypalm.com.
