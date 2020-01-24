Visitors and residents are invited to Miami Avenue this weekend, to see the creative creations of more than 150 craft artisans in downtown Venice at the 13th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival.
Miami Avenue will again be lined with thousands of unique and affordable handcrafted fine art and crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on today and Sunday.
The festival offers a chance for everyone to peruse and to shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art and enjoy seasonal offerings from the Festival’s green market.
The pet-friendly, free event includes offerings of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Each of the artisans is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
Produced by American Craft Endeavors, the annual Downtown Venice Craft Festivals benefits the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice. The next Downtown Venice Craft Festival takes place June 20 and features Florida-based craft artisans who have created unique and affordable items, with prices ranging from $15 to $3,000.
Vendors are juried. There will be more than 150 vendors at this show. All items must be original and handmade in America and the creators must be on site in order to talk to customers about their work.
The work includes folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft and stained glass.
In the Green Market, buyers will find exotic live plants, handmade soaps, savory dips, and gourmet sauces.
Pets on leashes are welcome. The event is free and open to the public.
American Craft Endeavors produces juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals (Dunedin), the Siesta Fiesta Craft Festival (Sarasota), and the Downtown Stuart Craft Festivals (Stuart), among others.
The group’s founders personally select unique, culture-rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure an event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice.
To learn more, visit: artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
