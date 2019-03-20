Children First Inc., the exclusive provider of Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Sarasota County, has named Howard Berman, former president and chief executive officer of The Lifetime Healthcare Companies Inc., and Keith Johnson, certified financial planner and client adviser of SunTrust Bank, to its board of directors for 2019.
Both Berman and Johnson bring a great deal of knowledge and expertise to Children First and will help the organization continue to provide high-quality services to those most in need in our community.
Thomas W. Cail III, Realtor and co-founder of Cail Grande Group, is now board chair. Former chair Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT Innovations, is now chair emeritus.
Michael Keebaugh was welcomed as vice chair, Jacqueline W. Ray as treasurer and Katherine Martucci as secretary.
Founded in 1961 and ranked in the top 1 percent out of over 1,800 Head Starts nationwide, Children First strengthens children and families by improving the quality of their lives through a comprehensive approach to development, education, health and well-being.
At 13 sites throughout Sarasota County, Children First offers full-day preschool, infant and toddler care and nutrition and health care assistance to children ages birth to 5 years old from low-income families. Through Children First, the children receive the social and cognitive skills needed to enter kindergarten and elementary school on track.
For more information, call 941-953-3877 or visit: ChildrenFirst.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.