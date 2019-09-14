SARASOTA — Choral Artists of Sarasota launches its 41st season with the Reinvention Luncheon, an event benefiting the organization’s education and outreach programs, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Michael’s On East in Sarasota.
The guest speaker will be Todd Craven, associate conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic, who will discuss how he reinvented his career as a musician by transforming from trumpet virtuoso to conductor extraordinaire.
Sopranos Jenny Kim-Godfrey and Robyn Rocklein will perform passionate Tchaikovsky duets with pianist Joseph Holt, artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at choralartistssarasota.org or call 941-387-6046.
“Education and outreach to young, pre-professional singers is essential to the mission of Choral Artists,” said Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists. “This event is designed to raise the funds and awareness we need to accomplish that.”
Burke said that eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are invited to join Choral Artists each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.
“For choral music to live, we need to nurture the next generation of music lovers and creators,” Burke said. “Engaging young people in the glories of choral music is vital to our mission. Through our apprentice program, we help to develop and inspire the next generation of vocal musicians. The event’s ‘reinvention’ theme aligns with the commitment and inspiration required of students working toward music careers — transforming the budding musician into the professional.”
Choral Artists provides other educational outreach initiatives, including behind-the-scenes dress rehearsal sneak previews for area students and “Concert Insight Coffees,” which offer audiences the opportunity to learn about the artistic director’s insights about the program theme and music — and a chance to meet singers and soloists. Concert Insights are held before all six of the season concerts. Details are available on the website.
Todd Craven is known for his musical sensitivity and passion to promote classical music. He is the assistant conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and co-founder and music director of the Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra. Craven guest-conducted the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2017, stepping in with a few hours’ notice in a program of Mendelssohn and Hummel. Craven has also served as the music director for the University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra and for the Michigan Pops Orchestra. He began his professional career as principal trumpet with the Sarasota Orchestra and was a frequent guest artist at the Sarasota Music Festival. Craven was recently awarded first prize in the Los Angeles Conducting Competition.
