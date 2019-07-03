The Venice Area Historical Society (VAHS) was one of the three host organizations in Venice to participate in the city’s second annual Venice Museums Day Saturday, May 18.
The Historic Venice Train Depot campus, the Lord-Higel House, and the Venice Museum and Archives were open to the public for a four-hour period that day, and a free trolley rotated among the three sites. The event was made possible by volunteers from Venice Area Historical Society and Venice Heritage, as well as staff from the City of Venice.
VAHS was very fortunate and delighted to have Chuck Sidlow (better known as “Chucko The Clown” of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus fame) roaming the campus and entertaining kids of all ages.
Sidlow lives in Sarasota and is well known for having been a graduate of the Ringling Clown College in Venice, which closed in 1996.
Museums Day included the first public viewing of the new Circus Arena Miniature, constructed by local master craftsman Bill Dovel. This scale model is a meticulous reproduction of the former Venice Circus Arena built by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shortly after its arrival in Venice in 1960. The Circus Arena Miniature will eventually be on permanent display in the Circus Train Car that is currently being restored.
Event Coordinator Ed Gates led the VAHS team effort, along with a support cast of 12 Depot Docents. This special activity could not have taken place without these Society members who so willingly offered their time and energy to the cause.
