ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood United Methodist Church did it again.
For the last 28 years, church members have striven to ensure that no one needs to spend their Christmas Day alone.
More than 400 volunteers turned out Wednesday to serve 2,200 free traditional holiday turkey dinner this year.
“The idea today is that we’re not in a hurry,” said Peter Patrick, reminding the volunteers that those who come do so to socialize and enjoy the Christmas camaraderie as well as to eat. Patrick oversees the kitchen crew of volunteers who prepare the meals.
“We want everyone to have a good time,” Patrick said.
The Lake family — Shannon and Rick, Julianna and Megan Fischer — decided to spend this Christmas as servers. At age 8, Julianna may have been one of the youngest, if not the youngest, volunteer.
“It’s the spirit of serving during the Christmas season, Shannon said.
Sixteen-year-old Megan, a Lemon Bay High School junior, said, “You know, I thought I might as well give on Christmas to the people who might need it.”
Marilyn Smith, a member of the church for 42 years, had served as a volunteer for the Christmas dinners for more than 20 of them. She now lives in an assisted-living facility in Bradenton but her family brought her back to Englewood to enjoy Christmas dinner.
Winter residents from Canada, the Carmichael family — Jerry and Veronica and their son Billy — have enjoyed the Christmas dinners at the church for the last five years.
“The food is excellent,” Veronica said. “If you’re alone and your family is far away, you have a huge family here you can join.”
Labor of love
Dinner is free, but putting on the dinner isn’t. It costs $7,000 to prepare and serve the Christmas meals. Donations are accepted but not required.
Publix donates plastic bags for carryouts, pumpkin pies and other fresh bakery products.
Patrick began his day at 5:30 a.m. Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Preparation for the meals began at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve with volunteers setting up 1,920 servings of turkey blanketing scoops of stuffing.
For Glen Burnap, who has volunteered for 20-plus years, the Christmas dinners are a special labor of love. The sweet potato casserole, which has been a dinner tradition for 12 or more years, is based upon the recipe of his mother, Wanda.
The Rev. Dave Wagner said the Christmas dinner — started 28 years ago by Dwight Eakin — has become a church tradition. Eakin donated $1,000 for the first dinner.
The motto then, and now, is “no one needs to be alone on Christmas.” Englewood Methodists certainly fulfilled that mission Wednesday.
