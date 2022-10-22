Lift Church

A volunteer at Lift Church in Venice checks the to-do list of chores in its Hurricane Ian relief effort. The church sent Gulf Coast Community Foundation a thank-you video after receiving a $10,000 grant.

VENICE —Together with generous donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has provided nearly $1 million in immediate relief to area nonprofits devastated by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.

In the days following the storm, these grants have provided life-sustaining support to families and community members in the region who were left with uninhabitable homes, no food and just the clothes on their backs.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments