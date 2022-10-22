A volunteer at Lift Church in Venice checks the to-do list of chores in its Hurricane Ian relief effort. The church sent Gulf Coast Community Foundation a thank-you video after receiving a $10,000 grant.
VENICE —Together with generous donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has provided nearly $1 million in immediate relief to area nonprofits devastated by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
In the days following the storm, these grants have provided life-sustaining support to families and community members in the region who were left with uninhabitable homes, no food and just the clothes on their backs.
Over 20 grants directly from GCCF’s initiative were primarily awarded to organizations to assist with post-storm health and human service’s needs.
These grants not only supported families and individuals in the community, but additionally the staff of those nonprofit partners who are working tirelessly to further their mission while recovering from a disaster themselves.
“It is gratifying to see our region come together to help those in desperate need after this horrible hurricane,” said GCCF President and CEO Mark S. Pritchett. “The impact of these grants can be felt all the way down the Gulf Coast. We are providing immediate humanitarian relief to those who need it most.
“We have received over $1.6 million in gifts to support Hurricane Ian relief from generous donors.”
Many nonprofits requested grants for gift cards to provide to their staff and clients so that they could access basic needs such as gas, food, clothing and diapers. One of the first grants awarded was $50,000 to All Faiths Food Bank to provide food and water to southern Sarasota County, and to support expanded hunger relief efforts to Charlotte County.
Tidewell Foundation received a $10,000 grant to meet the basic needs of its staff, many of whom continued to serve their patients and families after having lost their homes.
Lift Church of Venice received a $10,000 grant, which supported sheltering linemen throughout their time serving our communities, offering them a place to sleep, eat and have morning coffee.
Awaken Church of North Port, which rents a city building next to the social services and health department, received a $10,000 grant to assist its North Port Food Pantry to meet the dramatically increased need.
The church runs a full-time food pantry in partnership with All Faiths Food Bank and has been providing the community with hundreds of hot meals, in collaboration with Laurel Civic.
The impact the storm has had on the mental health of our community will be felt for years to come. GCCF has provided a $15,000 grant to Tri-County Counseling to support mental health and substance abuse counseling in its North Port office.
Additionally, Centerstone received a $10,000 grant to meet the emergency needs of patients affected by Hurricane Ian.
Grief and loss felt by the youth in our region are being supported by a $25,000 grant to Valerie’s House to support families in North Port and Charlotte County.
YMCA of Southwest Florida is providing community hubs with free emergency child care and food. GCCF awarded it a $100,000 grant to continue this great work as it provides services all the way down to Bonita Springs, in addition to Charlotte County, Englewood and Venice.
Children First received $50,000 to support the basic needs of families and staff. Their reaction: “Tears of happiness. Words cannot express our deep appreciation for your support.”
“The way people are coming together and helping others after this storm is a blessing in disguise from a painful hurricane,” said Tri-County Counseling CEO and Clinical Director Charlton Cerbone.
