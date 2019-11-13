Nancy Wilson and Vickie Miller, co-pastors of SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church, invited Venice to join hands in a circle of love to celebrate diversity. Their second annual Venice Pride Festival was a joyful day of fun, food and music.
The pet parade was a hit. People are happy seeing cute, furry friends. The Humane Society was on hand as some were available for adoption.
There were 40 vendors sharing information and offering insight into their programs, ranging from the Venice Symphony to how to register to vote. People wore colorful shirts and hats. Some were more silly than others, adding to the fun of the afternoon.
Venice Mayor John Holic thanked the group for their annual event, noting that Venice enjoys celebrating its citizens.
Volunteers deserve a pat on the back for providing music, food and orderly parking. The Venice Pride Festival was a chance for everyone to shine.
Volunteers take a bow
At the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital Volunteers of Venice general membership meeting more than 60 volunteers took a bow for volunteerism ranging from 100 hours to 24,500. Some volunteers have provided faithful service for more than 15 years, having found a niche of helping others that also adds to their well-being.
Volunteer work includes services at the hospital, the health park and the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop. The group provides more than $100,000 in scholarships for local students.
Thank you, HVV volunteers.
Two of our best
The special people of this week are Nancy Wilson and Vickie Miller, co-pastors of SunCoast MCC. Both women came from other places, and from Sarasota found their way south to Venice, where they made a home.
These two women create an atmosphere at the church that is warm and inviting. Their mantra is, “All are welcome.” The goal of the church is to serve and contribute to the community.
The church opens its doors to lectures and learning experiences. The choir sings inspirational songs, such as “Love Grows Here on Sunday.”
The pastors encourage activities, including games, dinners and music for sing-alongs and dancing to give everyone a chance to mix and mingle and feel included.
SunCoast MCC’s outreach includes rehearsal space for the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble and a venue for its sold-out concerts.
Nancy Wilson and Vickie Miller are kind, loving women who help make Venice a great place to live.
