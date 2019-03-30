Pineview Park was rezoned in perpetuity as a conservation area.
Attend the park’s dedication, including the historical marker unveiling at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 4, near the park entrance, 1251 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
Wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes to join a guided walk led by experts in fitness, nature, plants and wildlife.
Together with Curry Creek Preserve on the other side of Curry Creek, which is named for one of the earliest settlers in the area, Pinebrook Park preserves nearly 200 acres of green space within Venice.
According to a release from the city, Curry Creek is the downstream portion of the Blackburn Canal, named for another of the earliest families. The canal was dredged roughly 100 years ago. About 10 percent of its water comes from the Myakka River and flows into the canal.
Together, these two protected areas provide nearly 200 acres of green space in the heart of central Venice and roughly a 6-mile wildlife corridor that is a habitat for all sorts of wildlife, including otters, gopher tortoises, bobcats, coyotes, rattlesnakes and bald eagles.
That there are some raised walkways could be a good thing for those not enamored of running into some of the above-mentioned creatures. Raised walkways also enable a closer view of things that might be in the treetops, such as birds and even an occasional wild orchid.
Despite the expected growth coming to South County, this is one area where all that wildlife may continue to live and even thrive. Such areas are a bonus for humans, too, something recognized even 100 years ago by the early city planners such as John Nolen. Various park areas were an integral part of Nolen’s initial plan for Venice. The wide green space centering West Venice Avenue, and parks such as Blalock Park in the 300 block of Nassau Street, were key to his plan and also key to the quality of life in Venice nearly 100 years later.
The newly annexed park expands Nolen’s plan.
