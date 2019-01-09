Did you know who coined the phrase “Jump on the Bandwagon”? Dan Rice
Did you know who was considered the model for the American icon, ”Uncle Sam” ? Dan Rice
Who is Dan Rice?
According to David Carlyon, author of the book, “Dan Rice, The Most Famous Man You’ve Never Heard of,” Dan Rice was the greatest clown of the mid-19th century, and he ran for President of the United States.
On Thursday, Jan. 10, Larry Glynn, emeritus professor of history at Delta College, University Center, Michigan, and co- founder of the Civil War Round Table of Venice (2006-2019), will give a presentation on the topic, “Dan Rice, the Chameleon of the Civil War.”
The talk will be held at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., in the Community Room from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Glynn will discuss how Dan Rice, a ”vulgar” talking clown and extraordinarily successful circus entrepreneur (who performed for paying customers from New Orleans to New York City and small towns from Hannibal, Missouri to Erie, Pennsylvania) could walk a political tightrope during the War Between the States.
He will illustrate the nimble political balancing act of a skilled circus performer like Dan Rice. During his unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 1864, Rice would rant and rail against the imperious abuses of the U. S. Constitution by Lincoln, the tyrant. Undeterred by political defeat in his Pennsylvania Congressional district, Rice set his sights on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C.
Rice had stumped the country where he had gained fame and fortune from circus activities. Rice became the front runner among the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for President in 1868. However, by the time that the Democratic Convention delegates gathered in New York City, Rice’s candidacy had been overtaken by the momentum of support for New York Governor Horatio Seymour. Dan Rice, ironically, was considered to be an insufficiently rabid Peace Democrat.
The book’s author, Carlyon, is a graduate of Clown College in Venice and performed for three years with the Red team of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
He is a graduate of the University of California Law School at Berkeley. He earned a Ph.D. in theater from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. Carlyon has labored as a forest firefighter, teacher and professional actor. He served as an M.P. in the U.S. Army.
Carlyon has also written the book, “The Education of a Circus Clown, Mentors, Audiences, Mistakes,” published in 2016 by Palgrave Macmillan. There are many pages in this book dedicated to his experiences in Venice.
