High school students from Venice area high schools were recognized for faithful summer volunteering at Venice Regional Bayfront Medical Center.
Twenty students attended a pizza party and received certificates from Hospital Volunteers of Venice volunteer coordinator Ingrid Tetreault. She gave Aiden Tucker a shout out for his 166 summer hours. Breanna Witlarge-Issacs worked at the hospital and the health park and took a bow for 170 hours.
Hospital Volunteers of Venice president Bob Bartholemew thanked the students for their time. “We appreciate your service,” he added. “We hope you will apply for the scholarships we offer,” he told them. Recently, the volunteers gave 29 scholarships to students seeking degrees in the medical field. The scholarships are available to all high school volunteers and are renewable.
Several students signed up to work during the school year. Groups of friends volunteered to represent the hospital in the Venice Christmas Parade.
It was fun to see the students interacting at the pizza party. They talked about the people they met and the insight they gained into the kind of work they would like to do. They thought about a path of study to pursue.
Three cheers to everyone involved in this worthwhile program.
Beat the heat
Big Brothers and Big Sisters is looking for math tutors for both elementary and high school. Contact Cheryl Keim or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email ckeim@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Hospital Volunteers of Venice president Bob Bartholemew has been a high school math volunteer for several years. “It’s fun working with the students.,” he says. “You realize it’s about a lot more than math.”
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the Venice Bayfront Regional Center summer high school volunteers. Most students work and are involved with sports and clubs at their schools. The band has been rehearsing for several weeks and volleyball has already started their season. Seniors are busy visiting colleges and completing college applications. Yet students prioritize their time for volunteering.
Often teenagers get a bad rap, for just being on their phones and texting all the time. It’s a joy to celebrate a group of high schoolers in Venice who know the joy of doing for others. The Venice High and Pine View students who volunteered during the summer with the Venice Regional Medical Center volunteers are a group that make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
