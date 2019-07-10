Many readers can remember the scary feeling of participating in a music program knowing family and friends were on hand. All eyes were focused on you.
At the Venice Performing Arts Center, students from the Venice Symphony Summer Music Camp had that feeling. More than 100 students who attended the camp displayed their progress with a showcase. For some, camp was the first time having a musical instrument in hand.
The summer camp teachers deserving a round of applause are: Rick Costa, Gayle Heskett, Kimberly Campos, Jamie Marshall, Christopher Riley, Nicole Rawley, Teresa Riley, Donna Smith, Karen Tuttle, Michael Algeria, Judi Glover, Nicole Messner, Tasha Robinson, Dr. Robin Rocklein and Marina Pope.
Clinicians who offered demonstrations were Johanna Fincher, Al Lyman and Troy Messner. Student volunteers were Joelyn Floyd, Haley Sprague, Austin Buckstein, Dante Dierks, Caleb Reigle and Maggie Fangbanner.
This was camp director Tim Ferguson’s first music camp. He gets a bravo for creating a fun camp by building on the past 29 years and making this one his own.
Beat the heat
Both the Friendship Center and the Friends of the Venice Library are asking for volunteers. Give a few hours of help in air-conditioned surroundings.
Check out the Venice Art Center. Their summer class schedule has classes offered five days per week. Learn something new.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Christopher Riley, one of the teachers at the Venice Symphony Summer Music Camp. Watching Christopher on stage as his students perform numbers like “Fiddles on Fire,” it was clear to see the joy he feels in their success. He enjoys performing with them. Christopher was a natural taking the baton and conducting the strings at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
At the summer music camp, Christopher worked with the strings with teachers Donna Smith and Karen Tuttle. He also taught students individually.
Christopher is the music teacher at Venice Middle School and other schools in the area. He is one of the teachers with the Venice Symphony’s Youth String Ensemble. The group performs at assisted living facilities and various venues in Venice.
Christopher is calm and seems to take adventures in stride as they come his way. He is a nice person who is always ready to answer questions or pause for a photo. Christopher Riley is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
