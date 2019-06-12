In Venice, steaming hot afternoons don’t stop anyone from coming together for a party. This town is known for magic moments, heart and its sense of family. Thirty-nine Venice High School champions gave fans a chance to experience it all on and off their fields of play. We celebrated the joy one more time at Centennial Park. Go Indians.
Tutors change lives“Tutors are the foundation of literacy,” Joe Pokorney told the group at the annual Literacy Volunteers of South County meeting. “Literacy changes lives,” he added. He told about the Plantation Community Foundation providing a grant to set up study rooms with 10 computers providing help for tutors and students.
Incoming president Jim Patterson talked about the newly formed foundation. He applauded the students saying, “You had courage to step forward to learn a new language.”
There are 70 students waiting for tutors so they can learn English to help them get a job, a driver’s license or start proceedings for USA citizenship.
Phone Karen Bridegam at 941-861-1320 for information about volunteering and about speakers anxious to come to organizations to talk about the needs and work the literacy volunteers do.
Scholarship recipientsSierra Dozier wants to study forensics and do research while Morgan Abel plans on a career in zoology and veterinary medicine. “Holding tarantulas is so much fun,” she told members of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club, thanking them for her scholarship.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Lisa Guscette who with her camera are fixtures at Venice Indians baseball games. Not only does Lisa photograph players but shoots fans as well. Thanks to Lisa there are a lot of Venice players and fans who are now Facebook stars. She makes the Venice High School website fun and colorful.
When people thank Lisa for her work she casually says, “I’m just having fun.” She is always smiling and cheerful, even after lengthy rain and lightning delays. She is the most even-tempered person ever.
When Lisa is not at Venice baseball games, she is at Chuck Reiter Park where she photographs Challenger Baseball and works in marketing and whatever help Coach Carroll needs. While baseball may be in her blood and photography a passion, being kind and friendly are the hallmarks of this champion. Lisa Guscette is one of the people who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
