“This is St. Marks. We don’t hold back,” Father Jim Puryear told the group at the post 4th of July family cook out. He was describing the ice cream sundae bar available for dessert. About 50 people enjoyed a nice hot dog and hamburger dinner and friendly fun.
Jennifer Hamlin along with Mike Petro entertained the group and knocked their socks off with a sensational concert that included familiar tunes like Unforgettable, Route 66 and On a Wonderful Day Like Today.
“Can you believe this wonderful evening in Venice,” Maureen Bentley said on leaving the event.
The family dinners are a monthly event. Bravo, St. Marks.
Finance and Flowers
Thanks to Kelley Tate and Pat Kozlowski, 20 women had the joy of creating magic with flowers. The evening included wine and cheese, information about investing and a flower arranging lesson.
Summers in Venice are hot but small town perfect with a lot of events designed for intimate communication and “getting to know you” activities. Thanks Kelly and Pat.
Beat the heat
Reserve for terrific Baila Miller lunch and lectures at the Venice Art Center at 11:30 a.m. On August 6, she presents “Reemergence of the Arts and Sciences,” and on and August 14 “Picasso’s Women and their World of Pain.” There is a charge and reservations are required. Call 941-485-7136 for info and reservations.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Pat Kozlowski owner of Garden of Eden Florist on east Venice Avenue. Pat was the cheery artist/teacher who helped amateur florists create two luscious centerpieces at the Finance and Florist event at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Pat is known for her generosity. Often women in charge of fundraising events tell about Pat’s donations and her giving ideas for decorations and efforts to help. Anyone who is at the Venice Yacht Club after Thanksgiving sees the results of Pat’s genius. The place is a wonderland.
Garden of Eden is always named one of the Best of Venice.
Pat is a regular on Facebook posting friendly pictures of a happy lady enjoying life with family and friends and pets. Pat showcases her culinary skills. She said the first time she made a floral arrangement she was hooked on the magic of flowers. She shares that magic with Venice.
Pat Kozlowski is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
