Venice Musicale showcased 10 local students at its 2019 Scholarship Awards Concert. Many of the students started their musical careers when they were in elementary school. Pianist Leo Chen, who placed first in the Junior Division, is 6 years old.
Beckett Wilson, a Venice High School graduate, served as an apprentice with the Venice Chorale and performed at the Venice Theatre. Jillian Steffens graduated from Venice High and participated in the Miss Sun Fiesta scholarship pageant. Each musician showcased in the Scholarship Awards Concert has local performances and studies on their resume.
Venice Musicale has an Encore chorus that performs at events in the Venice area. Their work funds the scholarships. Thanks to the dedication of the Venice Musicale members, these local musicians have the funds and encouragement they need to pursue their goals.
It’s a joy to enjoy their talents. Thanks to everyone who attends the Venice Musicale concerts.
Big Brothers Big Sisters celebration
Venice High School seniors took a bow at a nice continental breakfast at the school for their participating in the organization’s mentoring program. Students and their mentors talked about relationships that enriched both their lives. Several had been together more than 10 years.
Mentors provide friendship, tutoring, and help with college and job applications. Bryce McLaughlin works at the Pit Stop in Venice. He plans to be a mechanic. His mentor, Rolf Weiss, encourages him to do the work he enjoys.
Mentoring Program Director Nancy Canning presented certificates and photos to each team and Tervis tumblers. Every high school senior received a gift certificate. The event celebrated success and help in following dreams. The Mentoring Program always seeks volunteers.
One of our best
Venice Musicale presents terrific concerts each month “in season” to a consistent audience. The concerts are fun and uplifting and always feature popular local artists. The Encore concert at Christmas is a show stopper.
It is amazing that a nonprofit organization that presents free concerts raises enough money through donations and special awards given in memory of music lovers to provide so many generous scholarships. The members’ dedication and commitment inspires audiences to give generous donations at each concert.
It is a testimony to the organization and the members’ passion to present good music. It is also a testimony to the audience. Venice Musicale is one of the nonprofits in Venice that make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist with the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
