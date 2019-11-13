Nashville to North Port Country Ja
m
Saturday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. head to the Tomahawk Tiki Bar at Cool Today Park for the Nashville to North Port Country Jam. It is part of the concert series sponsored by Bud Light. Nashville recording artists John Stone & the Trailer Park All-Stars. General admission is $10 with discount tickets available to Beach Club members. Tickets to the VIP preshow party are $50 per person and include an acoustic performance by Stone; complimentary beer, wine and appetizers; and admission to the Nashville to North Port Concert.
Republican Club meets
Nov. 13 and monthly on the second Wednesday. Mike Goss will speak at the Venice Gardens Civic Association, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 am. Contact Matt Soldano 401-792-8132 for additional information.
