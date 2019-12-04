Key Chorale offers Christmas concert
On Dec. 1, the sounds of Key Chorale combine with ballet to invoke a world of snowflakes and Jack Frost. The dancers of The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and trainees are back together with Key Chorale. The featured work is by Karl Jenkins. Jenkins captures the joy of the season in “Stella Natalis” “(Star of Origin)” where themes of peace and compassion alternate with joy and celebration. Performances by Sarasota Orchestra concertmaster Daniel Jordan in Vivaldi’s winter and principal trumpet Anthony Lemoncelli are included.
Tickets are on sale for all at www.keychorale.org or call 941-921-4845 to reserve seats and to take advantage of additional savings.
Carrier sailors meetCarrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month.
Those attending the Dec. 5 meeting are encouraged to bring gifts for Toys for Tots. Spouses are invited as well. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
