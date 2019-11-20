Tomahawk 5K run
The first CoolToday Park Tomahawk 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 5K is a family friendly event at the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park in the West Villages. Runners finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. It’ll include a post-race party at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar with breakfast and drinks, shirts and custom finishers medals for all. Entry is $35 per runner. To enter, visit: runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K
Venice Theatre workshopBrittany Roe will host a one-day workshop she will share movement techniques to inspire you to soar to new heights in character physicality from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. To register or for more information, call 941-486-8679.
Boy Scouts collect food, money for those in needVenice’s Boy Scout Troop 77 will collect non-perishable food and monetary contributions during the annual Venice Holiday Parade. Last year, the scouts collected more than 200 pounds of canned and boxed goods plus an all time high of $833 in cash. The benefactor was the South County Food Pantry and will be again this year. The scouts will walk the parade route just behind the color guard and Venice Police Department’s Motorcycle Unit at the start of the parade.
Chorale provides music education, moreThe Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement along with three concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center in December, February, and April.
Donations support the chorale’s 120-member Concert Choir, its Youth Chorus for fourth-eighth graders and its high school apprentice program, which provides students a stipend of up to $1,000 to go toward additional music education and performance opportunities.
Christmas rummage saleA huge Christmas Items Rummage Sale will be held in the Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit with Santa both days between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For information, see englewoodumc.net or call weekdays, 681-3169.
Venice Farmers MarketThe Venice Farmers Market is located at Avenue Des Parques, Venice each Saturday morning. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their products.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Volunteer Park in Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” on its website: veniceWalkabout.org
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Bigs are recruiting Big BrothersBig Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for boys, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its community-based and school-based mentoring programs. For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.