Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces Lee Ann Rodriguez as its new director of philanthropy. Rodriguez joins the team to support its audacious mission of protecting southwest Florida’s unique landscape.
Rodriguez comes to Conservation Foundation with over 20 years of combined experience at the private, non-for-profit, higher education and government sectors. Her expertise consists of strategic planning and resource development, including fundraising, grant writing and research administration, among others.
Through her leadership and team-player style she’s found success by fostering collaborations, partnerships and win-win strategies among diverse stakeholders.
Prior to her recent four-year tenure with New College Foundation, Rodriguez was the development manager at Para la Naturaleza of the Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico (CTPR). There she led the development team to support the organization’s mission of protecting land of high ecological value through major gifts, corporate giving and private grants. While at CTPR she received the Citizen Science Champion of Change 2013 award from the President of the United States.
“Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is successfully protecting the most environmentally sensitive lands, engaging citizens in conservation, and securing essential resources to advance their vision,” Rodriguez says. “I look forward to engaging with our community and with those invested in our organization. Together we will continue to save places that make a difference in our lives and the lives of generations to come.”
Rodriguez began her work as director of philanthropy on May 1.
For more information, call 941-918-2100 or visit: conservationfoundation.com.
