Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the permanent protection of 37.8 acres within the Myakka River watershed region in Manatee County. The purchase, completed April 24, was funded by the Myakka River Land Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation.
The property is connected to the Tatum Sawgrass marsh, a 2,500- acre riverfront marsh that is three times the size of Upper Myakka Lake and a conservation priority for Conservation Foundation. The Tatum Sawgrass can be seen from the Myakka Road Bridge or Crowley Museum and Nature Center.
The property consists of scrub, oak hammock, and flood-plain marsh which support endangered species such as the gopher tortoise, Florida scrub jay, eastern indigo snake, and wading birds like the American wood stork. Now that Conservation Foundation owns this property, it will restore the scrub habitat to attract more scrub jays.
“This purchase brings us one step closer to our goal of saving 10,000 acres within the Myakka River region to safeguard water and provide habitat for wildlife,” says Christine Johnson, president. “The owners, MAG Properties Inc., wanted to ensure the land was conserved forever, and sold the property at a discounted price. We are grateful for their conservation ethic and generosity.”
About the foundation
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land, forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character and natural integrity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast. A nationally accredited land trust, the Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier County. Learn more at: conservationfoundation.com.
