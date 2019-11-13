The annual Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Food Drive continues through Nov. 22.
Boxes for donations of nonperishable food items (no glass, please) are available in the City Hall lobby, 401 W. Venice Ave. Donations should be nonperishable food items in nonbreakable containers.
Donations also may be taken to the lobby of the Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave.; and to the Venice Municipal Airport administration office, 150 E. Airport Ave.
Volunteers will pick up the food after the drive is over and take it to be sorted. It will be given to local food pantries free of charge, to member organizations of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program. All the food will be given away free to hungry people in time for Thanksgiving.
Food gift cards are purchased from donations made to the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program. For more information or to donate online, visit MayorsFeedTheHungry.org.
